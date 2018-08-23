Scott McKenna: Aberdeen defender 'destined for bigger things' - Derek McInnes

Scott McKenna has won four caps for Scotland, and led his country against Mexico

Aberdeen will "inevitably" lose defender Scott McKenna to a bigger club, but not in the current transfer window, says manager Derek McInnes.

The Pittodrie club rejected a £3.5m bid from Celtic earlier this week.

Dons boss McInnes insists the 21-year-old Scotland centre-back has "got stuff to do" before he leaves Aberdeen.

"There's an inevitability about it all; we know Scott will at some point be moving on to bigger and better things," said McInnes.

"It's just not at this moment.

"A conversation was had between ourselves and Celtic. An offer was then put into the club which was rejected and we move on."

Hull City had three bids rejected for McKenna in January, while Swansea and Fulham have both made enquires for the imposing centre-half, who McInnes believes is destined for the English Premier League.

"I can understand clubs admiring some of our players and Scott in particular, but for us Scott's a very important and key player for us at this moment in time," he said.

"We've been bracing ourselves as there were rumours Celtic were going to come, so we're not too surprised they've come after the English window has closed."

McKenna made his Aberdeen debut against St Johnstone in February 2016, but it was not until last season that he established himself in the first team.

He made his Scotland debut against Costa Rica in March, and captained his country for the first time against Mexico in June.

"We've not even had a full season of him in the first team," added McInnes. "He's got more caps to earn, he's got stuff to do with us, more games to play with us, hopefully achieve plenty with us."