Connor Randall: Rochdale sign Liverpool defender on loan until January

Liverpool defender Connor Randall spent part of last season on loan with Scottish Premier League side Hearts
Liverpool defender Connor Randall spent part of last season on loan with Scottish Premiership side Hearts

Rochdale have signed Liverpool defender Connor Randall on a four-month loan.

The 22-year-old full-back, who has made eight first-team appearances under Jurgen Klopp since his first-team debut in October 2015, spent last season on loan with Hearts, playing 27 games.

Randall also spent two months on loan at Shrewsbury Town in early 2015.

"When I heard about the move I was keen to come and get it done. Hopefully while I'm here I can impress and get as much game time as possible," he said.

Kirkby-born former England Under-17 international Randall can also play in midfield.

Find out more

Top Stories