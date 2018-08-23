Neal Maupay: Brentford striker given three-game ban for violent conduct

Neal Maupay has scored five goals this season but misses three games through suspension

Brentford striker Neal Maupay will miss three games after he accepted a retrospective charge of violent conduct from the Football Association.

Maupay, who scored his fifth goal of the season for the Bees in the 2-2 draw with Aston Villa, appeared to stamp on winger John McGinn in the 42nd minute.

The incident was not seen at the time by the match officials but was recorded on video and later reviewed.

"He understands the severity of his action," head coach Dean Smith said.

"We did not want to prolong the process so have accepted the charge."