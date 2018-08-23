BBC Sport - Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Arsenal midfielder hits back at ex-players turned critics

Mkhitaryan hits back at ex-players turned critics

  • From the section Arsenal

Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan tells Football Focus he is not paying "too much attention" to Arsenal's critics and "doesn't know" why ex-players criticise them so much.

Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday from 12:00 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

WATCH MORE: Johnrose opens up about motor neurone disease diagnosis

Top videos

Video

Mkhitaryan hits back at ex-players turned critics

  • From the section Arsenal
Video

My dad is my idol - Mick Schumacher

Video

Johnrose opens up about motor neurone disease diagnosis

Video

Meet the record-breaking £50m racehorse trainer

Video

Gold medals and GCSE results - quite a week for Summers-Newton

Video

Workout Wednesday - balance workout with Team GB's Emily Sarsfield

Top Stories