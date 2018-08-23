Inverness sign Brazilian teenager from Red Bull in Sao Paulo

Caley Thistle boss John Robertson has been impressed by the Brazilian teenager in training

Brazilian teenager Matheus Machado says he is moving to "a real paradise" after signing for Scottish Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The midfielder, 17, was with Red Bull Brazil in Sao Paulo and has agreed a two-year deal, subject to clearance.

Manager John Robertson said the Brazilian club were happy for their player to move to Scotland.

"Matheus will go into the youth team squad and he's one we have high hopes for in the future," Robertson said.

Machado - who has been training with the Championship side for the past two weeks - said he feels "very proud" to be joining the Inverness squad.

"I feel absolutely blessed with the opportunity of moving from Sao Paulo to the Highlands," he said.

"To have the chance to sign my first professional contract by the age of 17 just makes everything even more special."

The signing follows that of another under-18 midfielder - Donald Alex Morrison from Point on the Isle of Lewis.