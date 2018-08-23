Ben Harding: Truro City caretaker boss wants job full-time

Ben Harding last played in the Football League for Torquay United when they were relegated in 2014

Truro City caretaker manager Ben Harding says he wants to be considered for the role on a permanent basis.

The injured midfielder, 33, has been in temporary charge since Lee Hodges' resignation earlier this month, leading the side to two draws and a defeat.

"I've taken it in my stride and I definitely wouldn't rule it out," he told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"I've really enjoyed it and I'd like to perhaps have the opportunity to take it on further."

Harding says that whatever happens in his role as Truro boss, he will try to continue with coaching once his playing career - which has seen him play for the likes of Northampton Town, MK Dons and Aldershot - comes to an end.

"The players have been fantastic for me and, for me, it's a new experience of hopefully something I'd love to do in the future.

"Once you go past 30 as a player you're always thinking about next steps and whether that's going to be coaching, managing or a totally different career.

"Since I've hit that age I've always had coaching as something that I'd like to do."