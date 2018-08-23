KAA Gent v Bordeaux
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Villarreal
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|6
|4
|11
|2
|FC Astana
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|7
|3
|10
|3
|Slavia Prague
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|6
|0
|8
|4
|Maccabi Tel-Aviv
|6
|1
|1
|4
|1
|8
|-7
|4
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dynamo Kiev
|6
|4
|1
|1
|15
|9
|6
|13
|2
|Partizan Belgrade
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|9
|-1
|8
|3
|Young Boys
|6
|1
|3
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|6
|4
|Skenderbeu
|6
|1
|2
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|5
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sporting Braga
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|8
|1
|10
|2
|Ludogorets
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|5
|2
|9
|3
|Istanbul Basaksehir
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|8
|4
|Hoffenheim
|6
|1
|2
|3
|8
|10
|-2
|5
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|AC Milan
|6
|3
|2
|1
|13
|6
|7
|11
|2
|AEK Athens
|6
|1
|5
|0
|6
|5
|1
|8
|3
|HNK Rijeka
|6
|2
|1
|3
|11
|12
|-1
|7
|4
|Austria Vienna
|6
|1
|2
|3
|9
|16
|-7
|5
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|4
|5
|11
|2
|FC Copenhagen
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|3
|4
|9
|3
|Sheriff Tiraspol
|6
|2
|3
|1
|4
|4
|0
|9
|4
|Zlín
|6
|0
|2
|4
|1
|10
|-9
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Viktoria Plzen
|6
|4
|0
|2
|13
|8
|5
|12
|2
|Steaua Bucharest
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|7
|2
|10
|3
|Lugano
|6
|3
|0
|3
|9
|11
|-2
|9
|4
|Hapoel Be'er Sheva
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|10
|-5
|4
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|RB Salzburg
|6
|3
|3
|0
|7
|1
|6
|12
|2
|Marseille
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|4
|0
|8
|3
|Konyaspor
|6
|1
|3
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|6
|4
|Vitória Guimarães
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|5
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ath Bilbao
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|5
|3
|11
|2
|Östersunds FK
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|4
|4
|11
|3
|Zorya Luhansk
|6
|2
|0
|4
|3
|9
|-6
|6
|4
|Hertha Berlin
|6
|1
|2
|3
|6
|7
|-1
|5
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Zenit St Petersburg
|6
|5
|1
|0
|17
|5
|12
|16
|2
|Real Sociedad
|6
|4
|0
|2
|16
|6
|10
|12
|3
|Rosenborg
|6
|1
|2
|3
|6
|11
|-5
|5
|4
|Vardar
|6
|0
|1
|5
|3
|20
|-17
|1