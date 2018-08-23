Gossip

The Mirror leads on a story stating Jose Mourinho would have walked out on any other club other than Manchester United
The Mirror leads on a story stating Jose Mourinho would have walked out on any other club other than Manchester United
The Express leads on details of Jack Wilshere's summer move away from Arsenal
The Express leads on details of Jack Wilshere's summer move away from Arsenal
The Daily Mail leads on a filed &pound;2bn bid for Liverpool
The Daily Mail leads on a filed £2bn bid for Liverpool
The Guardian features news of Burnley's defeat in the Europa League
The Guardian features news of Burnley's defeat in the Europa League

Top Stories