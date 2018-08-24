Darren Lyon: Peterborough United sign ex-Hamilton Academical midfielder

Darren Lyon played in midfield for Hamilton but has been largely signed to operate at full-back

Peterborough United have signed versatile midfielder Darren Lyon on a one-year deal following his mutual exit from Hamilton Academical this month.

The 23-year-old made 30 appearances for the Accies in the Scottish Premiership last season, in a variety of positions.

Lyon, who joined from Rangers at under-15 level, played 73 first-team games and scored three goals.

"He put in some good performances and is very comfortable at right-back or wing back," Posh boss Steve Evans said.

"Those are his premier positions, but he can also operate as a midfielder."

