Grant Holt: Former Norwich City striker retires from professional football

Former Norwich, Nottingham Forest and Rochdale striker Grant Holt has retired from professional football.

The 37-year-old helped the Canaries reach the Premier League in 2011 after back-to-back promotions and also played in the top flight for Aston Villa.

Holt will work as a coach at Norwich and is also set to appear for the World Association of Wrestling next year.

"I would like to thank every fan at all my clubs for the amazing support and memories you all gave me," he said.

"I would also like to thank every fan who slagged me off, shouted at me and booed when I touched the ball - because without you it would not have been as fun."

Holt, who played for 13 clubs in his professional career, spent last season as a player-coach at National League side Barrow before leaving last month.

He scored a total of 157 league goals, with his four years at Carrow Road between 2009-13 among the most successful of his 19-year career, netting 78 times in 168 Canaries appearances.