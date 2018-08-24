Maxime Biamou: Coventry City striker suffers ACL injury

Maxime Biamou featured 49 times for Coventry last season as they won promotion via the League Two play-offs

Coventry striker Maxime Biamou will need surgery after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

The French forward, 27, suffered the injury in the first minute of Tuesday's League One defeat at Blackpool and is expected to be out for several months.

Boss Mark Robins told City's website: "Once he went down with that injury and the way he went down, you feared the worst and it has been confirmed.

"He's in remarkably good spirits considering the nature of it."