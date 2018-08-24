BBC Sport - Europa League: Burnley boss Sean Dyche left scratching his head after defeat by Olympiakos

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says he was left ''scratching his head'' over poor refereeing and a lack of respect during his side's Europa League match against Olympiakos.

The Clarets lost 3-1 in a game in which defender Ben Gibson was sent off and both sides were awarded penalties.

Dyche criticised the home team's conduct at half-time, when it was 1-1.

Top Stories