Hugo Lloris: Tottenham goalkeeper charged with drink-driving

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has been charged with drink-driving after being stopped by police in west London.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper was stopped by a routine patrol in Gloucester Place in the early hours of Friday.

Lloris has been at Spurs since joining from Lyon in 2012, making 256 appearances for the Premier League club.

He captained France as they won the World Cup for the second time in Russia this summer.

The Metropolitan Police said Lloris has been released on bail and is due at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 11 September.

Tottenham have started the Premier League season with a 2-1 win at Newcastle and a 3-1 home victory over Fulham.

Their next match at Manchester United on Monday (20:00 BST kick-off).