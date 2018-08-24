Ryan Woods: Stoke City confirm Brentford midfielder has medical

Ryan Woods started his career wit Shrewsbury

Stoke City boss Gary Rowett has confirmed Brentford midfielder Ryan Woods has had a medical with the club.

Woods, 24, had been the subject of bids from Swansea which were rejected and is now set to join the Potters on loan, ahead of a permanent deal.

The playmaker has scored three goals in 128 games for the Bees since his move from Shrewsbury Town in September 2015.

"We are quite close to concluding a deal but we are not there just yet," Rowett said.

"If we can get it done he will be a terrific addition."

Woods has only played one game so far this season - the EFL Cup win against Southend - despite Bees boss Dean Smith stating that the midfielder was "available for selection".

Stoke have made a poor start to the new season and are still seeking their first league win after four games, following relegation to the Championship.

