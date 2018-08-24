Sam Jones: Cheltenham Town sign Shrewsbury midfielder on loan

Sam Jones has not featured for Shrewsbury Town this season

Cheltenham have signed Shrewsbury's Sam Jones on loan until January 2019.

The 27-year-old midfielder moved to New Meadow on a two-year deal from Grimsby earlier this year but has only featured five times, scoring once.

Town this week sacked boss Gary Johnson after a 1-1 draw at Macclesfield extended the Robins' winless start.

Caretaker manager Russell Milton told the club site: "We've been identifying players over the last few days and Sam came to the top of our list."

