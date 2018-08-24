Michael Ihiekwe: Accrington Stanley sign Rotherham United defender on loan

Michael Ihiekwe made 26 league starts for Rotherham as they won promotion from League One last season

Accrington Stanley have signed Rotherham defender Michael Ihiekwe on loan until January.

The 25-year-old left hometown club Liverpool for Wolves aged 17 but never made a first-team appearance for them.

The centre-back moved to Tranmere, playing more than 100 games for Rovers, before joining the Millers in May 2017.

Ihiekwe told Stanley's website: "I like to pass the ball out from the back but I have played in the lower leagues so I know what they are all about."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.