Michael Ihiekwe: Accrington Stanley sign Rotherham United defender on loan
- From the section Accrington
Accrington Stanley have signed Rotherham defender Michael Ihiekwe on loan until January.
The 25-year-old left hometown club Liverpool for Wolves aged 17 but never made a first-team appearance for them.
The centre-back moved to Tranmere, playing more than 100 games for Rovers, before joining the Millers in May 2017.
Ihiekwe told Stanley's website: "I like to pass the ball out from the back but I have played in the lower leagues so I know what they are all about."
