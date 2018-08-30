Transfer deadline day 2018: Scottish clubs ready for summer window closure

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is a target for Lyon

With English football having made a Brexit-style withdrawal from the united European transfer deadline, Scottish clubs have a chance to hog the UK headlines before the window shuts on Friday.

Managers have until midnight to reshape their squads - three weeks longer than their Premier League and Football League counterparts, who closed for business before their season started.

Despite that, Scottish clubs can still sign talent from England and further afield, albeit those continental clubs can also still attempt to lure players from these shores.

But, as time begins to run out, BBC Scotland looks at the moves that might happen, those which already have, and gives you the chance to test your transfer window knowledge.

What moves are we expecting?

Rangers do not want to wave goodbye to striker Alfredo Morelos

Celtic tend to be busy in the final hours of the window and may have to replace striker Moussa Dembele should interest from Lyon, or perhaps French rivals Marseille, materialise into an offer. A central defender and central midfielder might also be on Brendan Rodgers' list.

There is also reportedly a French fancy for Alfredo Morelos and Rangers might be faced with their own dilemma over the Scottish Premiership's top scorer should links with Bordeaux prove founded. In terms of incomings, Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard is looking to add a winger, with Osijek's Eros Grezeda having a medical.

Gareth McAuley, the 38-year-old Northern Ireland centre-back released by West Bromwich Albion, has been linked with Rangers, but Aberdeen or Hearts might be more likely destinations, with Derek McInnes also looking to bring a left-back to Pittodrie.

A ball-playing centre-half is a priority for Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon, who would also like to add another striker. But midfielder Danny Swanson could depart for either Dundee or St Johnstone, who are also interested in Hearts' Ross Callachan.

In addition to a central midfielder, Dundee manager Neil McCann is after a centre-half and a striker. Could a move for Ayr United's Lawrence Shankland still be a possibility? After all, his budget will be boosted should striker Craig Wighton's sale to Hearts be completed.

Hearts could also make a fresh attempt to secure the early arrival of David Vanecek, the Teplice striker who has signed a pre-contract agreement to move in January.

And midfielder Ryan Edwards could be allowed to leave Tynecastle to join St Mirren on loan despite having only arrived from Partick Thistle this summer.

Striker Robbie Muirhead has been training with Kilmarnock and could return to Rugby Park on loan from MK Dons, while Motherwell are in the market for a winger.

Any Livingston additions will be on loan, while Hamilton Academical want three more players and could surprise again with the obscurity of their new arrivals from around the world.

And what of Celtic midfielders Ryan Christie, who was with Aberdeen last season, and Scott Allan, who was at Hibs? Will they head out on loan again with manager Brendan Rodgers saying this week that his squad is too big.

What effect has the English window closing early had?

BBC Scotland pundit Allan Preston

English clubs were not going to let players go until the English window was closed in case they were left short. But, since then, Scottish clubs have been able to go and ask for loan players.

We've seen it in the last few days - Hearts have got Jimmy Dunne from Burnley and Demetri Mitchell from Manchester United, Kilmarnock have got Greg Stewart from Birmingham, and St Johnstone have got Tristan Nydam from Ipswich - and there will be more in the last couple of days.

It also means that, instead of panicking on the final day and taking someone you don't really know, you have three weeks to do your work to make sure you get the players that you want.

What deals have been done?

Celtic have provided the most expensive export out of the Premiership, with Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong joining Southampton for £7m.

However, they paid a couple of million more to make Odsonne Edouard their record signing after the French striker's successful loan spell from Paris St-Germain last term.

Across the city at Rangers, significant fees have been paid for five of their 12 summer signings.

Connor Goldson and Jamie Murphy - who was on loan at Ibrox last season - were acquired from Brighton & Hove Albion, Kyle Lafferty was brought back from Hearts, and Borna Barisic arrived after impressing for Osijek against Rangers in Europa League qualifying.

Hibs provided the other big-money export to England, with John McGinn being sold to Aston Villa for a reported £2.75m. Dylan McGeouch also left for Sunderland on a free transfer.

But the Easter Road club recruited Stevie Mallan from Barnsley and Daryl Horgan from Preston North End, while striker Florian Kamberi's switch from Grasshopper Zurich was made permanent. Jamie Maclaren also returned on loan from Darmstadt.

The lure of the cash-rich English game took striker Adam Rooney from Aberdeen to Salford City in the National League. But the Pittodrie side themselves raided Hamilton for midfielder Lewis Ferguson.