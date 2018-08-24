Quiz: How many Europa League opponents for Scottish sides since 2015-16 do you know?
-
- From the section Scottish
Celtic and Rangers are one game away from a place in this season's Europa League group stage.
Aberdeen and Hibernian fell during the qualifying process.
So, how good is your memory of recent continental adventures?
Can you name the 26 opponents Scottish teams have faced in the Europa League, qualifying or group stage, from season 2015-16 to now?
Can you name the 26 opponents Scottish teams have faced in the Europa League, qualifying or group stage, from season 2015-16 to now?
Score: 0 / 26
03:00
|Answers