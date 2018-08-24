Neil McCann: I don't feel pressure, says Dundee boss before St Johnstone visit

Neil McCann is searching for a first league win of the season at McDiarmid Park

Manager Neil McCann has "enormous confidence" in his players as Dundee look to recover from a shaky start to the season.

The Dark Blues have lost their opening two games in the Premiership and were beaten at home by Championship side Ayr United in the League Cup last weekend.

"I don't feel pressure," McCann told BBC Scotland.

"If you want to put pressure on me, that's fine, you can bring it. But I'm not about to put that on the team."

Dundee face a short trip to face St Johnstone on Saturday having enjoyed three wins in four games against their Tayside rivals last season.

"It's so early in the season," McCann said. "If you look at the very best in the country, Celtic, they are not firing and have already lost in the league.

"We are all searching for that finished product. The performances in the league have been good without bearing out points.

"I've seen a real good reaction from the players this week. We have prepared well for a really good St Johnstone side that are playing differently this season with some exciting players."

Dundee have scored just once in their run of three successive defeats, but McCann would not be drawn on links with Kenny Miller.

The veteran striker, who lined up with McCann for Rangers and Scotland, left his post as Livingston player-manager this week.

"Kenny is a player that a lot of clubs in our position would like to have because he is a goalscorer," said McCann. "There is nothing imminent, nothing happening.

"There has been talk of St Mirren, but I think Kenny will have other suitors. Yes, he is a player that I have played with and come up against and I know what qualities he brings.

"But Kenny Miller at this moment in time is at the back of my mind and I'm only interested in my strikers."