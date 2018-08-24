Rhys Healey: MK Dons sign Cardiff striker on loan until January
MK Dons have signed Cardiff City striker Rhys Healey on loan until January.
The 23-year-old has previously had loan spells with Colchester United, Dundee, Newport and Torquay.
He could make his debut for Paul Tisdale's side against Exeter City - where Tisdale spent 12 years as boss - on Saturday.
"With his work-rate and ability, I think this is a nice fit," Tisdale told the club website.
"He is a player who is hungry to play and prove himself."
