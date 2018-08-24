Danny Newton: Stevenage striker signs new deal with League Two side

Danny Newton has scored 16 goals in 53 games for Stevenage

Stevenage striker Danny Newton has signed a new deal.

The 27-year-old, whose previous contract expired at the end of June 2019, scored 16 goals last season after joining from non-league Tamworth.

"Danny is one of our key players, so it was always important for us to get his future nailed down," Boro boss Dino Maamria told the club website.

"He is an excellent striker at this level and he has now been rightly rewarded for his performances."