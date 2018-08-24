Uefa fines Hibs for fireworks, throwing of objects and no stewards

From the section

Hibernian must pay a fine for the behaviour of their supporters in Greece

Hibernian must pay 8,000 euros (£7,235) following three charges from the away leg of their Europa League qualifier against Asteras Tripolis.

Uefa imposed the fine for "setting of fireworks", "throwing of objects" and "insufficient organisation (no stewards with away supporters)".

The Greeks must pay 5,000 euros (£4,520) for picking up more than five bookings and a "field invasion".

Hibs drew 1-1 in Greece on 2 August for a 4-3 aggregate win.

Neil Lennon's side were eliminated in the following round against Norwegian side Molde.