St Johnstone: 'Main aim' is another 10 years at the top - Tommy Wright

Wright would like to see all Premiership stadiums with grass pitches

St Johnstone remaining in the Premiership for another decade would be a "remarkable achievement", says manager Tommy Wright.

The Perth club are embarking on their 10th consecutive season in the top flight, with Wright at the helm for his sixth campaign.

Last term's eighth-placed finish was the lowest of his reign.

And Wright said: "After last year, everyone thinks 'is this the start of the fall?' I don't think it is."

The 54-year-old former Northern Ireland goalkeeper delivered the club's first Scottish Cup triumph in 2014 and managed three successive fourth-places in the top flight prior to last season.

"It's a great period for the club," he told BBC Scotland. "We are probably victims of our own success since the expectation levels of supporters have risen.

"Last year, we had a lot of injuries and we were in transition in terms of changing the squad.

"There's no panic. There's no setting the bar at a low level. If this club stays in the top league for the next 10 years then that's a remarkable achievement. That's our main aim.

"For myself and my players, we want to strive for top six again. The chairman [Steve Brown] knows I want to keep driving the club forward as much as we can and he'll do everything he can to help us.

"The chairman trusts me to get on with the job. We have runs every year when we maybe pick up four points from seven games or so. Last year, it happened twice and he never once had a chat about my future."

Top flight 'should be all grass'

A visit to Hamilton Accies after this weekend's home game with Dundee will mean Saints' first five away matches of the new season have been on artificial turf.

And despite a good record on the plastic, Wright believes such surfaces should be prohibited in the Premiership.

"I think every manager in the league and 90-100% of players would prefer grass," he explained.

"I fully understand the financial argument but, at the top level, they shouldn't be used. For the top league in the country, they should be making it all grass.

"I don't think they are maintained properly, they are overused and they deteriorate very quickly, with an uneven bounce, slippery at times."

Wright kept Steven MacLean sidelined for matches on Astroturf but the veteran forward has twice featured on it for new club Hearts this term, scoring on both occasions.

"Steven's had two very serious knee operations and the advice given to us what that it was a risk," said Wright.

"Steven always wanted to play and as the manager I made the decision on how important he was to me. I got him to 35 and I don't think he missed a game with any injuries."