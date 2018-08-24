Jermaine Anderson: Doncaster Rovers sign Peterborough midfielder on loan

Jermaine Anderson played alongside and for Doncaster boss Grant McCann for Peterborough

Doncaster Rovers have signed Peterborough midfielder Jermaine Anderson on loan until January.

The 22-year-old has scored five goals in 76 league games for the Posh since making his debut as a 16-year-old.

He could make his debut for Rovers against Portsmouth on Saturday.

"I'm delighted to be here, the manager gave me a call and expressed an interest and it was a move that appealed to me," Anderson told the club website.

