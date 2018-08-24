Jermaine Anderson: Doncaster Rovers sign Peterborough midfielder on loan
Doncaster Rovers have signed Peterborough midfielder Jermaine Anderson on loan until January.
The 22-year-old has scored five goals in 76 league games for the Posh since making his debut as a 16-year-old.
He could make his debut for Rovers against Portsmouth on Saturday.
"I'm delighted to be here, the manager gave me a call and expressed an interest and it was a move that appealed to me," Anderson told the club website.
