Burnley's Jimmy Dunne hopes to follow Man Utd mates on Hearts loan

Jimmy Dunne was brought in after an injury to captain Christophe Berra

Defender Jimmy Dunne hopes joining Hearts on loan from Burnley can help him catch up with former team-mates Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay.

The 20-year-old was in the Manchester United youth squad with England striker Rashford and Scotland's McTominay.

"I was lucky to play alongside some really good players," he said.

"When I look at the level they are playing at, it really motivates me to get somewhere similar and I feel I'm always chasing to get to that level."

Dunne was released by United last year but was picked up by Premiership rivals Burnley.

The centre-half has not made a first-team performance for either as Rashford and McTominay have become part of Jose Mourinho's Old Trafford squad.

And, after 21 games on loan to Barrow in the National League then 20 more for Accrington Stanley in League Two, the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has been sent to Tynecastle for six months.

"It was a bit of a blow to leave United, but I didn't have the pain of having to find another club, which can be the most difficult thing for young players as they go from thinking they have it all to having nothing," Dunne said. "Thankfully, I was able to go straight to Burnley.

"Some of the more well-known guys I came up with at United included Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay, who are both playing regularly in the first team now.

"When I talk to these mates about the stadiums they play at and the fans they play in front of, it really drives me on."

Dunne also knows Demetri Mitchell, the left-back who spent some time with Hearts from United last season.

"He obviously got off to a cracking start before his injury," he said. "I asked him what he felt about Hearts and he said I'd love the place, love the people, love the fans."

Dunne's arrival at Tynecastle comes after Hearts captain Christophe Berra was ruled out for up to six months with a hamstring tear.

"That's the big challenge," Dunne said. "Christophe has been a real leader, so to fill his boots would be difficult because the lads and the club rely on him so much.

"I can only give my best and hope I can accomplish something similar to him."