Hull City v Derby County
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leeds
|6
|4
|2
|0
|14
|4
|10
|14
|2
|Middlesbrough
|6
|4
|2
|0
|9
|2
|7
|14
|3
|Bolton
|5
|3
|1
|1
|6
|6
|0
|10
|4
|Aston Villa
|5
|2
|3
|0
|10
|7
|3
|9
|5
|Blackburn
|5
|2
|3
|0
|6
|4
|2
|9
|6
|Derby
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|7
|1
|9
|7
|Sheff Utd
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|7
|1
|9
|8
|Brentford
|5
|2
|2
|1
|10
|5
|5
|8
|9
|Bristol City
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|5
|2
|8
|10
|Swansea
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|4
|1
|8
|11
|West Brom
|5
|2
|1
|2
|13
|8
|5
|7
|12
|Wigan
|5
|2
|1
|2
|10
|8
|2
|7
|13
|Nottm Forest
|5
|1
|4
|0
|7
|6
|1
|7
|14
|Sheff Wed
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|7
|15
|Rotherham
|5
|2
|0
|3
|5
|10
|-5
|6
|16
|Millwall
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|5
|17
|Stoke
|5
|1
|2
|2
|6
|9
|-3
|5
|18
|Norwich
|5
|1
|1
|3
|8
|11
|-3
|4
|19
|Hull
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|4
|20
|Preston
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|4
|21
|Birmingham
|5
|0
|3
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|3
|22
|QPR
|5
|1
|0
|4
|3
|13
|-10
|3
|23
|Reading
|5
|0
|2
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|2
|24
|Ipswich
|5
|0
|2
|3
|4
|8
|-4
|2