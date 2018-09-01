League One
Peterborough15:00Doncaster
Venue: ABAX Stadium

Peterborough United v Doncaster Rovers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterborough55001541115
2Sunderland5410124813
3Portsmouth541093613
4Walsall5410105513
5Barnsley53201221011
6Fleetwood52219368
7Doncaster52216338
8Accrington52217708
9Gillingham52128807
10Luton52127707
11Southend52126607
12Blackpool51314316
13Bradford520336-36
14Charlton512245-15
15Wimbledon512235-25
16Coventry512235-25
17Wycombe512247-35
18Scunthorpe5122512-75
19Rochdale5113613-74
20Bristol Rovers510458-33
21Burton510449-53
22Oxford Utd5104614-83
23Shrewsbury502336-32
24Plymouth5023410-62
