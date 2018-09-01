Cheltenham Town v Colchester United
-
- From the section League Two
report here
report here
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lincoln City
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|4
|7
|13
|2
|MK Dons
|5
|3
|2
|0
|5
|2
|3
|11
|3
|Exeter
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|3
|5
|10
|4
|Carlisle
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|6
|1
|10
|5
|Newport
|5
|3
|1
|1
|6
|6
|0
|10
|6
|Colchester
|5
|2
|2
|1
|10
|3
|7
|8
|7
|Yeovil
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|3
|5
|8
|8
|Oldham
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|4
|3
|8
|9
|Stevenage
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|5
|1
|8
|10
|Tranmere
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|5
|1
|8
|11
|Swindon
|5
|2
|2
|1
|10
|11
|-1
|8
|12
|Forest Green
|5
|1
|4
|0
|7
|4
|3
|7
|13
|Mansfield
|5
|1
|4
|0
|7
|4
|3
|7
|14
|Crawley
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|7
|15
|Port Vale
|5
|2
|0
|3
|5
|5
|0
|6
|16
|Northampton
|5
|1
|2
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|5
|17
|Grimsby
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|5
|18
|Crewe
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|8
|-2
|4
|19
|Bury
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|7
|-2
|4
|20
|Cheltenham
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|4
|-2
|4
|21
|Cambridge
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|10
|-5
|4
|22
|Morecambe
|5
|1
|0
|4
|1
|11
|-10
|3
|23
|Macclesfield
|5
|0
|2
|3
|5
|10
|-5
|2
|24
|Notts County
|5
|0
|1
|4
|5
|13
|-8
|1