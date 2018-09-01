League Two
Bury15:00Morecambe
Venue: The Energy Check Stadium at Gigg Lane

Bury v Morecambe

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City5410114713
2MK Dons532052311
3Exeter531183510
4Carlisle531176110
5Newport531166010
6Colchester522110378
7Yeovil52218358
8Oldham52217438
9Stevenage52216518
10Tranmere52216518
11Swindon52211011-18
12Forest Green51407437
13Mansfield51407437
14Crawley521278-17
15Port Vale52035506
16Northampton512267-15
17Grimsby512257-25
18Crewe511368-24
19Bury511357-24
20Cheltenham511324-24
21Cambridge5113510-54
22Morecambe5104111-103
23Macclesfield5023510-52
24Notts County5014513-81
