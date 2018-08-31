Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen15:00Kilmarnock
Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Aberdeen are unbeaten in their last 18 matches against Kilmarnock in the top-flight (W16 D2), a run which goes back to February 2013.
  • Kilmarnock have won just one of their last 13 league visits to Pittodrie (D3 L9), a 2-0 win in December 2012.
  • Aberdeen have only lost one of their last 12 home league matches (W7 D4), a 2-0 defeat to last season's Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.
  • Aberdeen are currently unbeaten in eight league games (W4 D4), keeping five clean sheets in the process.
  • Kilmarnock have failed to score in their last three away games; they last went four away games in the top flight without scoring in January 2010.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts33006159
2Celtic32014226
3Hibernian31205235
4Rangers31206425
5Aberdeen31203215
6Kilmarnock31112114
7Livingston31113304
8St Johnstone311123-14
9Hamilton310225-33
10St Mirren310225-33
11Motherwell301237-41
12Dundee300314-30
View full Scottish Premiership table

