Livingston v Hibernian
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
- Livingston have lost each of their last three Scottish Premiership matches against Hibernian; they have never lost four in a row to them in the competition.
- There has only been one draw between Livingston and Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership in 17 previous meetings in the competition (2-2 in April 2003).
- Livingston's Lee Miller has scored five goals in his last seven home games against Hibs in the Scottish Premiership, although his last came for Aberdeen in May 2009.
- With this Livingston's first campaign back in the top-flight for 12 seasons, they registered their first win in the Scottish Premiership since April 2006 against St Mirren last week.
- Hibs are unbeaten at home in twelve top-flight games since December 2017 (W9 D3), their longest such unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership.