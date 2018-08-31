Scottish Premiership
Livingston15:00Hibernian
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena

Livingston v Hibernian

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Livingston have lost each of their last three Scottish Premiership matches against Hibernian; they have never lost four in a row to them in the competition.
  • There has only been one draw between Livingston and Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership in 17 previous meetings in the competition (2-2 in April 2003).
  • Livingston's Lee Miller has scored five goals in his last seven home games against Hibs in the Scottish Premiership, although his last came for Aberdeen in May 2009.
  • With this Livingston's first campaign back in the top-flight for 12 seasons, they registered their first win in the Scottish Premiership since April 2006 against St Mirren last week.
  • Hibs are unbeaten at home in twelve top-flight games since December 2017 (W9 D3), their longest such unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts33006159
2Celtic32014226
3Hibernian31205235
4Rangers31206425
5Aberdeen31203215
6Kilmarnock31112114
7Livingston31113304
8St Johnstone311123-14
9Hamilton310225-33
10St Mirren310225-33
11Motherwell301237-41
12Dundee300314-30
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport