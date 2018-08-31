Hamilton Academical v St Johnstone
- Hamilton have only won one of their previous 11 meetings with St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership (D3 L7), a 1-0 victory in April 2017.
- St Johnstone won all four of the league meetings between the sides in 2017-18. They have never beaten the same side in five straight meetings in the Scottish Premiership.
- St Johnstone have only lost one of their last seven league games (W3 D3), albeit that was their last away game on the opening day of the season (0-2 v Kilmarnock).
- No side has had fewer shots (15) or shots on target (4) in the opening three games of the Scottish Premiership season than Hamilton Academical, who have also faced more shots than any other team (52).
- St Johnstone forward Tony Watt has netted in back-to-back Scottish Premiership games for the first time since November 2012 for Celtic.