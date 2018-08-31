Scottish Premiership
Hearts15:00St Mirren
Venue: Tynecastle Park

Heart of Midlothian v St Mirren

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Hearts have only lost one of their last five meetings with St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership (W2 D2).
  • In their last 12 top-flight trips to Tynecastle Park, St Mirren have only recorded one win (D1 L10), a 2-0 victory in October 2013.
  • No player has been directly involved in more goals in the 2018-19 Scottish Premiership than Hearts' Peter Haring (two goals, one assist).
  • Hearts are the only side to have won all three of their opening matches in this season's Scottish Premiership. They last won each of their opening four matches in 2015-16.
  • St Mirren have failed to score in seven of their last eight away Scottish Premiership matches, losing seven and winning the one game they managed to score in 2-1 against Ross County in May 2015.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts33006159
2Celtic32014226
3Hibernian31205235
4Rangers31206425
5Aberdeen31203215
6Kilmarnock31112114
7Livingston31113304
8St Johnstone311123-14
9Hamilton310225-33
10St Mirren310225-33
11Motherwell301237-41
12Dundee300314-30
