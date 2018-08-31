Everton v Huddersfield Town

Richarlison is Everton's top scorer with three goals in three games this season

TEAM NEWS

Everton captain Phil Jagielka is available after serving a three-match suspension for his sending off in the opening-day draw at Wolves.

Top scorer Richarlison has two games remaining of a three-match ban, with Bernard and Ademola Lookman in contention to replace him.

Huddersfield midfielder Jonathan Hogg is also suspended following a red card in the draw with Cardiff last weekend.

Goalkeeper Ben Hamer is a doubt with a knee injury sustained in that match.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@ConorMcNamaraIE:These sides last met at Goodison Park for Sam Allardyce's first game in charge of Everton. That was only eight months ago. Much has changed.

Marco Silva has enjoyed an unbeaten start in his new job with Everton, who have scored at least two goals per game in their four outings in all competitions so far.

Huddersfield are hoping it's not second-season syndrome as they still await their first win of the new campaign.

David Wagner has fond memories of taking on the new Everton boss. Last season, Huddersfield beat Silva's Watford 4-1; their widest margin of victory in the Premier League.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Huddersfield's last win at Goodison Park came in 1937, a 2-1 victory in the First Division. They have lost 12 of the subsequent 14 away games, drawing twice.

Everton won 2-0 in both Premier League meetings last season.

The Toffees have only lost three of the last 24 encounters home and away, winning 14.

Everton

Everton have led in every Premier League game this season but have gone on to win just once, drawing the other two.

They are undefeated in 20 home league matches against teams in the bottom half of the table, winning 17.

The Toffees could triumph in their opening two home fixtures for only the third time in the Premier League.

Theo Walcott is vying to score in three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since May 2013.

Huddersfield Town