West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

West Ham's Marko Arnautovic has scored or set up 14 league goals in 2018

TEAM NEWS

West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic has recovered from the knee injury he suffered during the defeat at Arsenal last Saturday.

Captain Mark Noble is available after a back problem but Andy Carroll, Manuel Lanzini and Winston Reid remain out.

Wolves could be unchanged for the fourth successive league game.

Club record signing Adama Traore made his first start in the midweek Carabao Cup win at Sheffield Wednesday, while Ivan Cavaleiro is the only absentee.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: It's early days but three consecutive defeats have West Ham fans worried again. It replicates their start to last season, which set the tone for a difficult campaign.

Despite the arrival of a Premier League-winning manager over the summer and a host of new signings, things haven't yet clicked and familiar shortcomings remain.

Wolves are also looking for their first win but are far more upbeat. Confidence, already high after breezing to the Championship title, was massively boosted by taking a point off Manchester City last week in a spirited display that oozed belief.

West Ham's woes might continue for a while yet.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini: "It's the second game at home; we lost the first one against Bournemouth so of course we must win this one.

"We knew before we started the season we would have tough fixtures, we need points at home.

"We made mistakes in the last home game but now we cannot allow to repeat that."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham have frightened me defensively - and if the back door has not got a lock on it you have a problem.

Wolves' goal against Manchester City shouldn't have happened, but it was a good point for them.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be their first Premier League meeting since West Ham won 2-0 at Upton Park on New Year's Day 2011.

Wolves also lost at West Ham in an FA Cup tie in January 2016. Their only victory in the past nine visits came in the Premier League in March 2010 (D2, L6).

West Ham United

The Hammers have only once lost their opening four league matches of a season, in 2010-11 under Avram Grant.

West Ham are in danger of losing three successive Premier League home games against promoted sides for the first time. They were beaten by Brighton and Newcastle last season.

They have only won one of their past five Premier League home fixtures - against Everton on the final day of the 2017-18 campaign.

Marko Arnautovic has scored or set up 14 league goals in 2018, eight more than any other Hammers player. The Austrian has eight goals and six assists.

Wolverhampton Wanderers