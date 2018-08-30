Leicester City v Liverpool
TEAM NEWS
Leicester striker Jamie Vardy misses out as he serves the last of his three-match suspension.
Summer signing Caglar Soyuncu is still building fitness after injury, while Matty James remains sidelined by an Achilles problem.
Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren is not yet ready for a first appearance of the season as he continues his rehabilitation from a pelvic problem.
Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is a long-term absentee.
MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES
@Wilsonfooty: Leicester's start to the season has certainly been decent - but Liverpool's has made them everybody's pick to be the team most likely to threaten Manchester City.
Claude Puel, who turns 57 on Sunday, has an excellent record against the Reds: just one defeat in seven when with Lyon, Southampton and Leicester.
But Puel will be without the suspended Jamie Vardy, and the stats suggest that his absence may tip the match in Liverpool's favour. Vardy has scored seven times in his last five games against Liverpool - that's out of a total of nine goals scored by Leicester as a whole.
Vardy may feel that his country can cope without him - but his club absolutely depends on him.
VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT
Leicester City manager Claude Puel on his project at Leicester: "It's just the beginning.
"For me, a complete game is the possibility to play counter-attack, when we have to defend deep, or to play in set attack, against a strong defensive unit. We need to have a response against any opponent."
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Liverpool ended a run of three straight defeats in all competitions away at Leicester with a 3-2 victory in September 2017.
- The Reds have won eight of their last 12 league matches against the Foxes.
Leicester City
- Leicester have lost their last 10 Premier League matches against sides starting the day at the top of the table, scoring just four goals and conceding 25.
- The Foxes could win their opening two home fixtures of a top-flight season for the first time since 1966.
- There have been eight red cards in Premier League games involving Leicester since the start of last season, second only to Everton's tally of 11.
- Since Leicester's return to the Premier League in 2014-15, Jamie Vardy has scored 43% of their goals against the established top six teams.
Liverpool
- Liverpool have won four successive league games without conceding. The last time they enjoyed a longer such run was an eight-match streak in 2005.
- The Reds are aiming to open a season with four straight league victories for the first time since 1990.
- Jurgen Klopp's side have only faced 19 attempts on goal in their three matches so far, fewer than any other team.
- If James Milner is involved, he would become the fourth player to make 100 Premier League appearances for three different clubs - emulating Rory Delap, Gareth Barry and Gary Speed.