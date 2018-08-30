Leicester City v Liverpool

Liverpool's Alisson is aiming to become only the fourth goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in his first four Premier League appearances.

TEAM NEWS

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy misses out as he serves the last of his three-match suspension.

Summer signing Caglar Soyuncu is still building fitness after injury, while Matty James remains sidelined by an Achilles problem.

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren is not yet ready for a first appearance of the season as he continues his rehabilitation from a pelvic problem.

Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is a long-term absentee.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Leicester's start to the season has certainly been decent - but Liverpool's has made them everybody's pick to be the team most likely to threaten Manchester City.

Claude Puel, who turns 57 on Sunday, has an excellent record against the Reds: just one defeat in seven when with Lyon, Southampton and Leicester.

But Puel will be without the suspended Jamie Vardy, and the stats suggest that his absence may tip the match in Liverpool's favour. Vardy has scored seven times in his last five games against Liverpool - that's out of a total of nine goals scored by Leicester as a whole.

Vardy may feel that his country can cope without him - but his club absolutely depends on him.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Leicester City manager Claude Puel on his project at Leicester: "It's just the beginning.

"For me, a complete game is the possibility to play counter-attack, when we have to defend deep, or to play in set attack, against a strong defensive unit. We need to have a response against any opponent."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool ended a run of three straight defeats in all competitions away at Leicester with a 3-2 victory in September 2017.

The Reds have won eight of their last 12 league matches against the Foxes.

Leicester City

Leicester have lost their last 10 Premier League matches against sides starting the day at the top of the table, scoring just four goals and conceding 25.

The Foxes could win their opening two home fixtures of a top-flight season for the first time since 1966.

There have been eight red cards in Premier League games involving Leicester since the start of last season, second only to Everton's tally of 11.

Since Leicester's return to the Premier League in 2014-15, Jamie Vardy has scored 43% of their goals against the established top six teams.

Liverpool