Chesterfield v Leyton Orient
-
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Halifax
|7
|5
|0
|2
|12
|5
|7
|15
|2
|Wrexham
|7
|4
|2
|1
|11
|4
|7
|14
|3
|Fylde
|7
|3
|4
|0
|10
|3
|7
|13
|4
|Harrogate
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|6
|6
|13
|5
|Leyton Orient
|7
|3
|4
|0
|11
|6
|5
|13
|6
|Ebbsfleet
|7
|4
|1
|2
|9
|4
|5
|13
|7
|Solihull Moors
|7
|4
|1
|2
|9
|9
|0
|13
|8
|Hartlepool
|7
|3
|3
|1
|9
|7
|2
|12
|9
|Sutton United
|7
|3
|3
|1
|9
|7
|2
|12
|10
|Salford
|7
|3
|2
|2
|12
|10
|2
|11
|11
|Gateshead
|7
|3
|2
|2
|9
|7
|2
|11
|12
|Boreham Wood
|7
|3
|2
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|11
|13
|Barrow
|7
|3
|1
|3
|10
|10
|0
|10
|14
|Bromley
|7
|2
|3
|2
|11
|8
|3
|9
|15
|Chesterfield
|7
|3
|0
|4
|9
|8
|1
|9
|16
|Eastleigh
|7
|3
|0
|4
|7
|9
|-2
|9
|17
|Barnet
|7
|2
|2
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|8
|18
|Maidenhead United
|7
|2
|1
|4
|9
|12
|-3
|7
|19
|Maidstone United
|7
|2
|1
|4
|8
|12
|-4
|7
|20
|Aldershot
|7
|2
|1
|4
|5
|11
|-6
|7
|21
|Havant & Waterlooville
|7
|1
|3
|3
|9
|16
|-7
|6
|22
|Dover
|7
|1
|1
|5
|8
|17
|-9
|4
|23
|Braintree
|7
|0
|2
|5
|5
|12
|-7
|2
|24
|Dag & Red
|7
|0
|1
|6
|7
|13
|-6
|1