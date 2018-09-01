National League
Boreham Wood15:00Braintree
Venue: Meadow Park

Boreham Wood v Braintree Town

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Halifax7502125715
2Wrexham7421114714
3Fylde7340103713
4Harrogate7340126613
5Leyton Orient7340116513
6Ebbsfleet741294513
7Solihull Moors741299013
8Hartlepool733197212
9Sutton United733197212
10Salford73221210211
11Gateshead732297211
12Boreham Wood732267-111
13Barrow73131010010
14Bromley723211839
15Chesterfield73049819
16Eastleigh730479-29
17Barnet722359-48
18Maidenhead United7214912-37
19Maidstone United7214812-47
20Aldershot7214511-67
21Havant & Waterlooville7133916-76
22Dover7115817-94
23Braintree7025512-72
24Dag & Red7016713-61
View full National League table

