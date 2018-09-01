Queen of the South v Ayr United
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 2Mercer
- 6Doyle
- 12Semple
- 3Marshall
- 7Stirling
- 8Jacobs
- 14Harkins
- 10Todd
- 11Dobbie
- 25Dykes
Substitutes
- 16Watson
- 17Murray
- 19Bell
- 20Leighfield
- 24Harvey
- 26Ivison
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 6Geggan
- 5Rose
- 16Adams
- 3Harvie
- 10Forrest
- 4Kerr
- 18Murdoch
- 8Crawford
- 7Moffat
- 17Shankland
Substitutes
- 9Moore
- 11McDaid
- 12McGuffie
- 14Ferguson
- 15Bell
- 19Hare-Reid
- 27Smith
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match report to follow.