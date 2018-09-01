Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth15:00Ayr
Venue: Palmerston Park, Scotland

Queen of the South v Ayr United

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 2Mercer
  • 6Doyle
  • 12Semple
  • 3Marshall
  • 7Stirling
  • 8Jacobs
  • 14Harkins
  • 10Todd
  • 11Dobbie
  • 25Dykes

Substitutes

  • 16Watson
  • 17Murray
  • 19Bell
  • 20Leighfield
  • 24Harvey
  • 26Ivison

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 6Geggan
  • 5Rose
  • 16Adams
  • 3Harvie
  • 10Forrest
  • 4Kerr
  • 18Murdoch
  • 8Crawford
  • 7Moffat
  • 17Shankland

Substitutes

  • 9Moore
  • 11McDaid
  • 12McGuffie
  • 14Ferguson
  • 15Bell
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 27Smith
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr32106157
2Morton32106337
3Dundee Utd32017526
4Ross County32015326
5Inverness CT31203215
6Queen of Sth31116424
7Partick Thistle310236-33
8Dunfermline310259-43
9Alloa301225-31
10Falkirk300316-50
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport