Scottish Championship
Ross County15:00Falkirk
Venue: Global Energy Stadium, Scotland

Ross County v Falkirk

Line-ups

Ross County

  • 1Fox
  • 4Fontaine
  • 5Morris
  • 15Watson
  • 7Gardyne
  • 26Cowie
  • 6Draper
  • 11Vigurs
  • 14Mullin
  • 9Mckay
  • 19Graham

Substitutes

  • 8Lindsay
  • 10McManus
  • 12Demetriou
  • 17Keillor-Dunn
  • 21Munro
  • 22Dingwall
  • 27Stewart

Falkirk

  • 1Fasan
  • 2Kidd
  • 4Muirhead
  • 5Dallison-Lisbon
  • 15Harrison
  • 18Brough
  • 8Sammut
  • 11Froxylias
  • 26Russell
  • 24Haber
  • 9Lewis

Substitutes

  • 7Petravicius
  • 10Owen-Evans
  • 14Robson
  • 21Mackin
  • 23Greenwood
  • 25Irving
  • 31Mutch
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr32106157
2Morton32106337
3Dundee Utd32017526
4Ross County32015326
5Inverness CT31203215
6Queen of Sth31116424
7Partick Thistle310236-33
8Dunfermline310259-43
9Alloa301225-31
10Falkirk300316-50
