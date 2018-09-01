Scottish Championship
Partick Thistle15:00Morton
Venue: Energy Check Stadium at Firhill, Scotland

Partick Thistle v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

  • 1Bell
  • 2Elliott
  • 5Keown
  • 6McGinty
  • 3Penrice
  • 17Slater
  • 39Ntambwe
  • 7Spittal
  • 10Erskine
  • 19Storey
  • 9Doolan

Substitutes

  • 8Bannigan
  • 11Storer
  • 15Melbourne
  • 20Wilson
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 23Sneddon
  • 30Jefferies

Morton

  • 23Scully
  • 14Tumilty
  • 2Kilday
  • 4Buchanan
  • 25McKeown
  • 19MacLean
  • 7Millar
  • 8McAlister
  • 12Tidser
  • 9Johnstone
  • 11McHugh

Substitutes

  • 1Gaston
  • 3Iredale
  • 5Waddell
  • 6Telfer
  • 17Tiffoney
  • 21Langan
  • 22Armour
Referee:
Barry Cook

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr32106157
2Morton32106337
3Dundee Utd32017526
4Ross County32015326
5Inverness CT31203215
6Queen of Sth31116424
7Partick Thistle310236-33
8Dunfermline310259-43
9Alloa301225-31
10Falkirk300316-50
