Partick Thistle v Greenock Morton
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
- 1Bell
- 2Elliott
- 5Keown
- 6McGinty
- 3Penrice
- 17Slater
- 39Ntambwe
- 7Spittal
- 10Erskine
- 19Storey
- 9Doolan
Substitutes
- 8Bannigan
- 11Storer
- 15Melbourne
- 20Wilson
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 23Sneddon
- 30Jefferies
Morton
- 23Scully
- 14Tumilty
- 2Kilday
- 4Buchanan
- 25McKeown
- 19MacLean
- 7Millar
- 8McAlister
- 12Tidser
- 9Johnstone
- 11McHugh
Substitutes
- 1Gaston
- 3Iredale
- 5Waddell
- 6Telfer
- 17Tiffoney
- 21Langan
- 22Armour
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match report to follow.