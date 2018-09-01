Scottish Championship
Dunfermline15:00Inverness CT
Venue: East End Park, Scotland

Dunfermline Athletic v Inverness CT

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 16Robinson
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 5Durnan
  • 14Devine
  • 2Williamson
  • 17Thomson
  • 19Vincent
  • 10Longridge
  • 3Longridge
  • 15Hippolyte
  • 18El Bakhtaoui

Substitutes

  • 7Higginbotham
  • 9Ryan
  • 11Connolly
  • 12Martin
  • 20Gill
  • 28Craigen
  • 36Muirhead

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Rooney
  • 22McKay
  • 5Donaldson
  • 3Tremarco
  • 15Welsh
  • 4Chalmers
  • 7Polworth
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 11Walsh
  • 19White

Substitutes

  • 6McCart
  • 14Oakley
  • 16Calder
  • 23Mackay
  • 24Trafford
  • 37Brown
  • 42Hoban
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr32106157
2Morton32106337
3Dundee Utd32017526
4Ross County32015326
5Inverness CT31203215
6Queen of Sth31116424
7Partick Thistle310236-33
8Dunfermline310259-43
9Alloa301225-31
10Falkirk300316-50
View full Scottish Championship table

