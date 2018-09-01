Scottish Championship
Alloa15:00Dundee Utd
Venue: Indodrill Stadium, Scotland

Alloa Athletic v Dundee United

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 5Graham
  • 4Roscoe
  • 3Dick
  • 15Hastie
  • 10Trouten
  • 6Hetherington
  • 7Cawley
  • 11Flannigan
  • 19Zanatta

Substitutes

  • 8Robertson
  • 9Spence
  • 12Burt
  • 14Brown
  • 17Peggie
  • 23Shields
  • 31Henry

Dundee Utd

  • 34Rakovan
  • 2Murdoch
  • 44Watson
  • 4Frans
  • 17Robson
  • 20Rabitsch
  • 5Barton
  • 33Aird
  • 14Safranko
  • 90Loemba
  • 9Curran

Substitutes

  • 1Siegrist
  • 3Booth
  • 7McMullan
  • 16Smith
  • 22Wardrop
  • 24Edjenguele
  • 32Glass
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match report to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr32106157
2Morton32106337
3Dundee Utd32017526
4Ross County32015326
5Inverness CT31203215
6Queen of Sth31116424
7Partick Thistle310236-33
8Dunfermline310259-43
9Alloa301225-31
10Falkirk300316-50
View full Scottish Championship table

