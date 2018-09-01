Alloa Athletic v Dundee United
-
Line-ups
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2Taggart
- 5Graham
- 4Roscoe
- 3Dick
- 15Hastie
- 10Trouten
- 6Hetherington
- 7Cawley
- 11Flannigan
- 19Zanatta
Substitutes
- 8Robertson
- 9Spence
- 12Burt
- 14Brown
- 17Peggie
- 23Shields
- 31Henry
Dundee Utd
- 34Rakovan
- 2Murdoch
- 44Watson
- 4Frans
- 17Robson
- 20Rabitsch
- 5Barton
- 33Aird
- 14Safranko
- 90Loemba
- 9Curran
Substitutes
- 1Siegrist
- 3Booth
- 7McMullan
- 16Smith
- 22Wardrop
- 24Edjenguele
- 32Glass
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match report to follow.