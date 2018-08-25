Bayern Munich: Kingsley Coman to have ankle surgery

Kingsley Coman scored three goals in 21 Bundesliga appearances as Bayern won the title for a sixth successive season

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman will have ankle surgery which will keep him out of action for several weeks.

The France international, 22, suffered the injury during Bayern's 3-1 win over Hoffenheim in their opening game of the season on Friday.

"Kingsley Coman sustained a syndesmosis ligament tear above his left ankle," read a Bayern statement.

Coman joined Bayern on loan from Juventus before completing a £16m to the German champions in 2017.