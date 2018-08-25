Crisps stop play at Charlton-Fleetwood as fans protest Roland Duchatelet ownership

Charlton Athletic fans have staged a series of protests aimed at owner Roland Duchatelet

Play was stopped during the League One match between Charlton Athletic and Fleetwood Town after home fans threw packets of crisps onto the pitch.

It is the latest in a line of protests by Addicks supporters, who are unhappy with how Belgian owner Roland Duchatelet is running the club.

The packets had been distributed by fan coalition group Campaign Against Roland Duchatelet (CARD).

The game was delayed by a minute while the playing surface was cleared.

Duchatelet took over Charlton in January 2014 and agreed a price to sell the south-east London club in February, but the takeover is still ongoing.

CARD has held a series of protests aimed at businessman Duchatelet, including throwing thousands of plastic pigs onto the pitch in 2016, and had suspended a boycott of home games to stage the latest stunt, which followed a pre-match rally outside The Valley.

The English Football League has said it will meet with the club and its supporters' trust after Duchatelet told staff incentivised bonuses would not be paid after a "very bad financial year".