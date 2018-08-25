BBC Sport - Highlights: Glentoran up to fourth spot after 2-1 win over Dungannon Swifts

Highlights: Glens fourth after 2-1 win over Swifts

  

Highlights as Glentoran move up to fourth place in the Irish Premiership table after a 2-1 win over Dungannon Swifts.

Calum Birney touched on a Marcus Kane shot to put the Glens ahead on four minutes and Curtis Allen headed their second before Chris Hegarty's late reply.

See extended highlights and analysis on Sunday night's Irish League Show on the BBC iPlayer.

