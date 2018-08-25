BBC Sport - Huddersfield 0-0 Cardiff: Neil Warnock says Bluebirds must start taking chances
Cardiff must start taking chances - Warnock
- From the section Cardiff
Cardiff manager Neil Warnock says his team must start converting the chances they create after a 0-0 draw away at Huddersfield, who had Jonathan Hogg sent off.
MATCH REPORT: Huddersfield 0-0 Cardiff
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day, Saturday 18 August from 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.