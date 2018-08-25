Premier League stats: Everton see red, French keep scoring, Huddersfield hit another blank
Premier League
A red mist descended over the Premier League on Saturday as more players were sent off than on any other day in the past three years.
Everton's second dismissal in three games this season means they have collected more red cards than any team in Premier League history.
Meanwhile, the French keep scoring and Bournemouth come from behind to rescue a point - again.
BBC Sport looks at the best stats from the Premier League on Saturday.
- Richarlison's red card against Bournemouth was Everton's 91st in the Premier League, more than any other team in the competition.
- Adam Smith then saw red for the Cherries, while Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was dismissed against Leicester and Jonathan Hogg was sent off for Huddersfield in the 0-0 draw at home to Cardiff. making it the most red cards on one day in the top flight since 19 September 2015, when there was also four.
- Everton's fixtures have produced more red cards - 11 - than any other team since the start of last season, with eight sending-offs in games involving Leicester the next highest.
- Bournemouth recovered from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Everton, meaning they have won a league-high 25 points from losing positions since the start of last season.
- South-coast rivals Southampton have suffered the opposite fate, losing 24 points from leading positions in that time, after they were beaten 2-1 by Leicester having taken the lead.
- Wolves defender Willy Boly and Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte became the 117th and 118th French players respectively to score in the Premier League (excluding own goals).
- Laporte's goal was the 1,500th scored by a French player in the Premier League, with only Englishmen scoring more.
- Marko Arnautovic's effort in West Ham's 3-1 defeat by Arsenal was the 14th time he has been involved in a goal in 2018, a statistic bettered only by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.
- A goalless draw at home to Cardiff means Huddersfield have failed to score in 23 of their 41 Premier League games since getting promoted.
- The Terriers have scored only one goal in their past eight matches at the John Smith's Stadium in all competitions, despite having 103 shots.