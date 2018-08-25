Michael Keane: Everton defender taken to hospital after Idrissa Gueye collision

Michael Keane celebrates scoring for Everton against Bournemouth
Michael Keane had scored Everton's second goal before being injured

Everton defender Michael Keane was taken to hospital after clashing heads with team-mate Idrissa Gueye during Saturday's 2-2 draw at Bournemouth.

The 25-year-old England centre-back was taken off on a stretcher in injury time after a delay of about six minutes.

Having earlier scored to put the Toffees 2-0 up at the Vitality Stadium, Keane was replaced in the 95th minute by debutant loanee Kurt Zouma.

"I hope it's nothing serious," said Everton boss Marco Silva.

"He went to the hospital. I wait for updates. It is not a good thing for us."

