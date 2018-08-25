BBC Sport - Southampton 1-2 Leicester: Harry Maguire winner 'no surprise' to Claude Puel
Leicester manager Claude Puel says Harry Maguire's late goal at Southampton came as "no surprise" to him, with the defender's strike giving the Foxes a 2-1 win.
MATCH REPORT: Southampton 1-2 Leicester
